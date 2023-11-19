Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to resume on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume tomorrow morning in the high court in Pretoria.

The trial within a trial was stood down on Friday as the defence was due to cross-examine investigating officer Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane who transported accused number two – Bongani Ntanzi – including to one of his alleged confessions in June 2020.

The defence contends that Ntanzi was assaulted and tortured into making the alleged confessions.

Ntanzi and four others on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana Captain in 2014.

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa Trial – 17 November 2023:



State Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi hinted on Friday that the state might be calling another police investigator to the stand.

“The next witness that the state will be calling is Sergeant Mokgola. Unfortunately she’s writing exam. My learned friends have no objections that we postpone until Monday – so we continue with the evidence.”