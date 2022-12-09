Cross-examination in the sentencing proceedings of the four men convicted of the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana will continue on Friday in the High Court in Pretoria.

A clinical psychologist has told the court that Vusi Mathibela who’s being sentenced along with three co-accused for the 2015 murder is not coping behind bars.

The expert compiled a report in mitigation of sentence.

The psychologist says Mathibela has presented symptoms of depression and would require psychotherapeutic intervention.

The four have been in solitary confinement since their murder conviction in June.

Defence counsel

In September, High Court Judge Papi Mosopa lambasted the conduct of the defence counsel in the Wandile Bozwana murder case, after the defence requested a further postponement of the sentencing procedure.

The matter has taken five years to wrap up. The defence sought another postponement, saying a report by a psychologist and a probation officer, in mitigation of sentencing, is outstanding.

Masopa says, “This type of conduct on the side of the defence is completely unacceptable and needs to be condemned in all strongest possible terms. Ms Cronje in my considered view was right when she suggested that the accused can simply place whatever they want to place through the expert by taking a stand and testifying.”

Vusi Khekhe Mathibela, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo were linked to the murder of Bozwana through CCTV records that placed them in Sandton where Bozwana was on the day of his murder, cellphone records that also located them there and also a confession by three of the accused which they later said they were coerced to make by the police.

VIDEO: Judgment in the Wandile Bozwana murder case in the High Court in Pretoria: