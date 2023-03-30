The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says the Mangaung Correctional Facility’s security systems were compromised to assist in convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape.

Bester, dubbed the Facebook Rapist, is understood to have successfully escaped from the Mangaung Prison in May last year, with officials claiming that he had died during a fire in his cell.

However, investigations revealed that the person found in the cell died from blunt force trauma to the head prior to the blaze.

Speaking during a media briefing, DCS National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said: “This talks to a facility which has compromised its security systems beyond any reasonable doubt. Tampering with surveillance cameras, points to a failed monitoring system, deliberately orchestrated to conceal crucial evidence and individuals to escape. Failures from the contractor do not exonerate the officials in the employ of the DCS. These are officials tasked with specific responsibilities to oversee and monitor operations at Mangaung Correctional Facility.”

