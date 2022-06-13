The high court in Pretoria has heard that a second docket into the murder of the soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa was an internal opinion and that the director of public prosecutions in Gauteng never made the decision to charge occupants who were in the house where the star was shot.

This follows the decision by the Defence lawyer for accused no 5, Advocate Zandile Mshololo asking for the state to explain why the persons in the docket opened in 2019 were not charged.

Mshololo halted her cross-examination to go over a second docket in the murder case which fingers Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo and six others.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Voslorus East of Johannesburg in 2014.

Mshololo says she can now proceed with her cross examination as the Director of Public Prosecutions in South Gauteng has given clarity.

She says, “The alleged documents for not having any status as such was an internal opinion from a junior state advocate who was without merit.”

VIDEO: Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial:

On Thursday, Meyiwa’s family expressed optimism as the second docket in his murder trial was disclosed to the High Court in Pretoria, forcing a postponement of the case.

The second docket opened in 2019 recommends Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandile Khumalo, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri be charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Senzo’s sister Zama Meyiwa says the family wants all those who are named to face the full might of the law.

“Ever since the trial started, the revelations we’ve been hearing have shocked us. To tell the truth, we are not happy with the work being done by the police, it is evident that they are hiding something. As a family, we want the real perpetrators to get arrested because it has become evident that there is a cover-up for someone important. To be honest, from the beginning the people named in the second docket should have been named a long time ago. We don’t know what has hindered them from facing the full might of the law because Senzo was murdered in their presence. It’s time for the real culprits to pay for what they did to Senzo.”