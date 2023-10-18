Search continues for teenager swept away by Eastern Cape heavy rains

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape says its team is still searching for a 17-year-old girl following Monday’s heavy rains in various parts of the district.

A 14-year-old learner drowned while crossing the Phompo River in the Maqebevu village.

A pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them in the rainy village outside Libode.

Municipal spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane says, “In another incident, police divers and the community of Nkumandeni A/A are still searching for a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly swept away while crossing a river on her way from school yesterday. The Disaster and Risk Management teams remain on high alert and incidents can be reported on 047 501 6494 / 047 501 6584.”

Meanwhile, the search for two learners in the Ngqeleni area continued yesterday. It is believed they were swept away by swollen rivers in two separate incidents while returning from school.

More details of the search in the report below:

Buffalo City

Meanwhile, residents of the Buffalo City Metro say the flooding they endure every time there are heavy downpours is affecting their health and mobility.

Over the past two weeks, eight wards in the metro have suffered severe flooding due to blocked drains.

The residents also allege that their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

VIDEO | Buffalo City Metro residents’ misery after heavy rains: