Search for two Ngqeleni learners resumes

The search for two learners in the Ngqeleni area of the Eastern Cape will continue today.

It is believed they were swept away by swollen rivers in two separate incidents while returning from school.

Heavy rains which pelted parts of the Eastern Cape yesterday affected three municipalities in the OR Tambo region.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane says localised flooding happened in the Port St Johns, Nyandeni and King Sabata Dalinyebo municipalities.

Macingwane says a small number of people were housed overnight in the Port St Johns community hall and roads in the Coffee Bay area are affected.

“In Coffee Bay in the KSD Municipality, a bridge was swept away by floods. It makes it impossible for that community to move to other areas.”

The South African Weather Service had yesterday issued a Level 5 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding.

In a statement, the OR Tambo District Municipality cautioned communities to be extra vigilant of floods, adding that the Disaster and Risk Management teams would be on high alert for any incidents that would be reported.