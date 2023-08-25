A suspected tornado has wreaked havoc at the Wolwerivier informal settlement near Melkbosstrand in Cape Town, leaving 81 people, including children, without a roof over their heads.

A total of 42 structures were damaged with three completely destroyed.

Emergency services are on the scene.

Ward Committee Member in the area, Lu-Anne Dodge, says the affected people have been taken to a nearby hall.

“The tornado that wreaked havoc in Wolwerivier this morning around 10 o’clock. Roofs ripped off. Eskom is on site trying to reconnect cables as we have live cables that are on the ground. We have one of the spaza shops that’s also been affected. The whole roof came off.”

This comes as the City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says about 30 properties in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats were damaged by severe winds.

The roofs of surrounding structures were blown off. An intense cold front has gripped the city of Cape Town. Smith says emergency sheltering has been offered to affected community members.