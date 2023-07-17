Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the South African Police Services (SAPS) has been able to recover close to R94-million worth of assets belonging to Eskom.

Ramokgopa says the National Electricity Crisis Committee working stream responsible for crime, safety and security has made compliance inspections at thousands of scrap metal dealers and recyclers.

He says around 127 Eskom-related arrests have been made by the SAPS since April last year.

“Some of the megawatts recovered are as a result of the work of our colleagues in the intelligence and security agency, you will see that the number will far exceed the R93-million. Essentially the additional megawatts that are made available to the South African economy we are getting closer to the approximation of normality, but of course they do more tangible ones, what is it that they’ve recovered, and in rand value terms it’s just shy of R94-million over that period, first of April to date.”

VIDEO | Electricity Minister media briefing on Energy Action Plan:

