SAPS called to act swiftly in EC initiate double murder case

The family of the two initiates who were shot dead together with their brother at an initiation school at Ngcwazi Village in the Eastern Cape, is calling on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators.

The Busakwe family from Ngqamakwe is still in shock following the shooting of its family members. Another Busakwe brother is in a stable condition in hospital.

The motive behind the incident is unknown.

The Busakwe boys Anele and Awonke were 19 and 20 years old. While waiting to go and join their families on the 27th, one of them was still looking forward to receiving his final matric examination results.

Their family was looking forward to welcoming these boys back as men in the home coming celebrations. But family spokesperson, Mncedi Busakwe, says this has changed as they now have to make preparations for their funerals.

“We are very devastated as a family as a result we don’t know what to do or what is going to happen. What has happened was not expected although things happen but this one is a disaster. We don’t what we are going to do or how we are going to bury them.”

Busakwe says this incident comes just a month after the fatal attack on one of the family members and it has left fellow initiates traumatized.

“Other people are not certain about what is going to happen to their kids. Some of them have suggested that their kids should be taken back home and wait for that celebration day.”

Mnquma Initiation Forum Chairperson, Chief Phathuxolo Tyali, says more should be done to ensure the safety of initiates in the vicinity.

“How this thing happened we must work hand in hand with SAPS in order to rescue those initiates who are feeling not safe. You will never know anything from now, we ought to be cautious just to prevent anything that may happen.”

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene is calling on communities to work with police to swiftly apprehend the perpetrator.

“As the police, we want to arrest this person so we therefore depend on the community to assist with the information that can result in the arrest of this person and bring this person to justice.”

According to the Eastern Cape Health Department, eight initiates have died since the start of the summer initiation season.