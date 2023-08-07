The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), has called on its members to remain peaceful during their ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

A man has been shot and killed and three others injured in Nyanga on the Cape Flats amid the ongoing taxi strike in the province.

Several vehicles have been torched and other shooting incidents that are allegedly related to the strike have been reported.

Western Cape govt laments taxi strike: Rob Quintas:

Santaco chairperson in the province, Mandla Hermanus, says they do not want to alienate the public by actions that hurt or injure people. He maintains that the violence that has been reported in connection with the strike is being fuelled by protestors and not members of Santaco.

Meanwhile, Cape Town traffic officers are attending to various incidents of public violence.

The strike started last week.

Cape Town Traffic Spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says several roads were closed due to the incidents of public violence. However, the R-300 between AZ Berman and Jakes Gerwel Drive as well as Jakes Gerwel, between Govan Mbeki Road and the R300 near Philppi has now been reopened to traffic.

SANTACO says taxi stay away continues: