Authorities are dealing with several incidents of public violence in the Cape Metro amid the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

In Nyanga, in the Cape Flats, a man was shot to death and three other people were injured. In the midst of the escalating violence, two more buses were completely destroyed on the N-2 highway on Monday morning, increasing the total to eight.

Police, law enforcement and traffic services have been deployed to identified hotspots.

Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa says in the early morning incident a vehicle was pelted with stones at the Airport approach road and the driver responded to the attack by firing several shots.

“As a result a yet to be identified person has been killed another seriously wounded and 2 others sustained not so serious injuries. A case of murder and 3 attempted murders are under investigation by detectives.”

There are several road closures in effect. The N2 inbound is closed at the R300 near Khayelitsha due to a Golden Arrow bus alight on the highway.

There are also taxis blockading a section of the highway at the airport approach road.

The City of Cape Town says at least 110 criminal cases had been registered for incidents relating to the strike.

Golden Arrow Bus Services earlier secured a high court interdict against intimidation, harassment and damage to property.

This after a bus driver was shot and wounded and six buses were set alight in recent days.

Talks collapsed yesterday between the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and provincial and local authorities.

The taxi body says the stay-away will continue until Wednesday.

In the statement below, Santaco is being accused of “unfair demands”:

Another joint statement by WC Gov & CoCT accuses SANTACO of unfair demands including “allowances for taxis to have priority in yellow and red lanes during rush hour, allowances for traffic obstruction, and a suspension of conditions pertaining to Operating Licenses”#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/K9JM5Qwuit — Sphiwe Hobasi (@MrCow_man) August 6, 2023