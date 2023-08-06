SANTACO leaders in the Western Cape have reiterated that their taxi strike will continue until their demands have been met.

They have met with regional structures in Bellville and have requested further discussions with transport authorities.

The taxi body wants an end to the impounding of vehicles by law enforcement agencies.

SANTACO Provincial First Deputy Chairperson, Nceba Enge, “In the meeting that we had there were things that we called minor offences and serious offences, so we want those to be very clear and to be on paper so that when go to our members we have got something that is very clear that is what is holding us.”

VIDEO | SANTACO says taxi stay away continues: