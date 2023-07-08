The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), has called on government to account for the deaths of 17 people in the a gas leak incident at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Seventeen people including three children died and eleven others were hospitalised following the incident.

The Sanco provincial convenor, Matlakala Mashishi says government needs to act to end illegal mining before more lives are lost.

“We have been calling this thing for quite some time, for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and for law enforcement to close all these illegal mines. I am not sure how many more lives must be lost before government can take action.”

“We are calling for the President to make these people who are sleeping on duty accountable. It can’t happen that he doesn’t care about citizens. This county is a lawless country,” adds Mashishi.

Boksburg Gas Leak | Possible causes of the ordeal: