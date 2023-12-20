SANCO in KZN will not take any action against Zuma

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SANCO in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) says they will not take any action against their chairperson, former ANC President Jacob Zuma. The organisation held a media briefing in Durban following Zuma’s announcement last week that he would not vote for the ANC next year.

Instead he pledged his support for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party. SANCO secretary Sizwe Cele says Zuma decision should be addressed by the ANC. Cele says SANCO has members from various political parties.

He has confirmed that SANCO will campaign for the ANC as per their conference resolution.

Video: SANCO media briefing on Zuma’s announcement to support MK party: