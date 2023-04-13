President Cyril Ramaphosa says some of the over R1.5 trillion worth of investment commitments announced since the first South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) in 2018 have changed the lives of many South Africans.

He was speaking at the Investment Conference in Sandton North of Johannesburg.

The President has again set another target of R2 trillion by 2028. He says of the 152 investment announcements made in the last four years, 45 projects have already been completed and have benefited the economy in at least 22 districts across the country.

“The investment commitments made to date have already resulted in substantial investment in the productive economy. Almost 70 percent of the total number of projects announced since 2018 are either completed or on their way to completion. To date, approximately R460 billion of capital has been invested in building new factories, purchasing equipment, constructing roads, sinking mine shafts and rolling out broadband infrastructure. What really stands out is the impact of these investments on the lives of South Africans who are now able to earn a decent living and care for their families.”

