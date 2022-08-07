The South African Communist Party (SACP) is celebrating its one hundred and first anniversary at the KaNyamazane Stadium east of Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The party’s general secretary Solly Mapaila is expected to deliver the main address. The SACP national organiser Mhlekwa Nxumalo says Mapila will outline the outcome of the party’s congress that was held in Boksburg recently.

Nxumalo says the socio-economic challenges that South Africans are facing will dominate Mapaila’s address.

”There are number challenges that are facing by the working class, there are number of challenges faced by our organisation the movement ourselves the party. Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the society as a whole and this celebration for us is an important platform in which we must be able to explain or outlined the outcome of the congress in terms of how are we going to talk the challenges, the working class and the society as whole is facing, but most importantly on how to rebuild structures of the movement,” Nxumalo added.

Video| SACP celebrating its 101st Anniversary in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga: