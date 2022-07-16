Solly Mapaila has been voted as the new SACP General Secretary and David Masondo coming in as the Second Deputy General Secretary respectively.

Former SACP General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimande is now the new national Chairperson of the party. He has beaten his rival Gweba Qonde with 266 votes against 148 votes.

Video| Blade Nzimande finally out as the SACP SG as Solly Mapaila takes over

The Election Commission led ANC and SACP veteran George Mashamba made the announcements on Saturday afternoon.

Video| SACP 5th Congress elects new leadership