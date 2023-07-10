The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says that the SABC board has committed to confirming a meeting in order to provide details on financial woes plaguing the public broadcaster.

This following weekend reports that it is on the verge of financial collapse and may struggle to pay staff salaries in the near future.

CWU’s General Secretary, Aubrey Tshabalala said that they expected to finalise the date for the meeting by Tuesday.

“I was in touch with the chairperson of the board who promised that they will revert back to us asap with regards to that. Hopefully, by end of business day tomorrow. They’ve committed to give us in detail, (as to) what is really happening,” says Tshabalala.

“There was a time where there was a six- months lull of not appointing a board. That particular time in, our view as a union, is that the handover process has not taken place. When you look at this financial loss at that particular point, we’ll have to go back to that stage and find out what really happened in terms of the revenue itself and what were the shortcomings,” he adds.