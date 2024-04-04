SABC remains on path to financial recovery: GCEO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Group Chief Executive Officer Nomsa Chabeli says the SABC had to dig deep to fund the 6% wage increase implemented last year despite the company’s financial losses in the period.

She says the organisation remains on a path to recovery which requires a focus on maintaining financial viability and to address liquidity constraints.

Chabeli says the 6% increase was implemented through a staggered approach wherein executive management received 3%, managers were granted 5%, while bargaining union members received 6%.

Speaking at a media briefing by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies in Pretoria, Chabeli says the dispute with the Communication Workers Union is about backdating the wage increase, not the amount of the increase.

“What we’re saying to the union is that we’re very committed to ensuring that our employees are taken care of and that they are numerated for the work that they do. Therefore what we’ve asked is to be given a chance to implement the innovative solutions that we’ve come up with and that we’re give a chance to put those into play and then meet in September of 2024 to review our financial position and then we’ll be able to say to the unions, this is how much money we’ve got and therefore we can back date to the 1st of April.”