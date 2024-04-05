We don’t foresee situation where we are unable to pay salaries: SABC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli says the organisation doesn’t foresee the possibility of staff salaries being at risk as the public broadcaster faces liquidity constraints.

The SABC has been battling cash flow challenges in recent years amid an increasingly competitive broadcasting space in the digital era.

This comes as the SABC Bill which proposes reforms in the funding model is yet to be approved.

Chabeli says a strategy has been put in place to ensure broadcasting continues.

She says, “I think what we need to look at is that we’ve been very stable at prioritising and ensuring that our wages are settled month in, month out, we haven’t had that challenge and it’s something we are committed to because we believe that SABC employees are the engine of this organization. Without them, we don’t have a SABC. Like I’m saying everything is at risk but with our stability plan, we don’t foresee a situation where we are unable to pay salaries.”

VIDEO | SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli’s full interview below: