Following reports that the public broadcaster is on the verge of financial collapse and may be unable to pay staff salaries in the near future, the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) says it will seek a meeting with the recently appointed South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board.

Reports suggest that the SABC could suffer the same fate as the state-owned Post Office, which has been placed under provisional liquidation.

Bemawu’s president, Hannes du Buisson says, “It is of concern that the SABC is once again in this situation. We are seeking an urgent meeting with the board to have clarity on this process. We believe that it is not an official SABC position at this point in time to go for a business rescue but that information comes from a letter that has been sent from the CFO to the Chairperson of the board in June.”

Full interview with Du Buisson:

The labour union has called on government to take action.

“We now know that the 600 people who left the SABC has made absolutely no difference in the financial situation of the SABC, in fact, it has worsened. So, we believe it cannot and should not happen. Action should be taken from government’s side to ensure the SABC, a public broadcaster which is key to democracy, continue to broadcast and not end up in a situation where they don’t have money to pay salaries for staff members.”

