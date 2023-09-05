Board Chairperson Khathu Ramukumba says the SABC Bill is critical to address its funding model and ensure long- term sustainability.

He says the Board has accepted the challenges that the public broadcaster is facing and has put short- and long-term measures in place.

Ramukumba was responding to various questions from members of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications.

The SABC was among entities under the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies that appeared before the committee earlier on Tuesday.

“From a point of view of a long-term intervention, we are already as the Board in the process of a long-term strategy development which will also address the question of the turnaround of the SABC, that we address this financial sustainability question. But I spoke about the collective effort that is required to assist the SABC. One, is that it is critical for the SABC Bill to be processed by Parliament, so that we can addressed the funding model of the SABC that is sustainable. At the current moment the ailing revenue that we are making from the commercial side of the business are used to cross subsidies the public service mandate,” says Ramukumba.