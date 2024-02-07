SABC Bill submissions raise concerns over Minister’s powers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications says the 17 written submissions it has received on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Bill include concerns about the powers of the Minister.

Entities that have made submissions include the public broadcaster, the SOS Public Broadcasting Commission, COSATU, eTV, Multi-Choice, the Democratic Alliance and AfriForum.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Broadcasting Act and ensure the SABC’s financial sustainability.

SABC Bill | Focus on revamping funding model for public broadcaster:

Public hearings on the Bill are expected to start in two weeks.

The Committee’s chairperson Boyce Maneli says they appreciate the submissions and note the concerns.

“But of course, we choose not to enter the discussion at this point because it’s only now that the committee would be able to apply its mind to what has been submitted. But we also have requested for those who have indicated that they would want to also make oral representations.”