SABC Board Chairperson Khathutshelo Ramukumba has welcomed government’s phased approach to switching off the analogue broadcast service.

Government says it will undertake a phased approach towards digital migration.

The process will start with analogue services above 694 megahertz being switched off by the 31st of next month. Ramukumba was addressing the media in Pretoria.

“For us as the SABC, the switch off is a delicate process because it had implications for our audience ratings and our revenue generation efforts. But this process cushions us and we view it as a responsible process because it allows us to move from analogue to digital to assist us in preserving our audiences whilst we work on a process of ensuring that everybody is not left behind as the minister has indicated.”

Earlier today, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele gave an update on the progress in the implementation of the Broadcast Digital Migration, particularly the analogue switch-off plan.

Briefing below: