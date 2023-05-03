Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele says he does not know when the country will finally switch from the analogue to digital broadcast signal.

Replying to questions in the National Assembly, he added that what complicates the matter, even more, is that the matter is mired in litigation.

He says so far five provinces have completed the distribution of set-top boxes and in the remaining provinces, less than 100 000 are still to be distributed.

He says the switch-over will happen soon after all the provinces have been completed.

Gungubele says he acknowledges the urgency that is required as the delay has serious implications for all stakeholders.

The previous minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, had gazetted the end of March as the analogue switch-off date.

“Indeed we want to acknowledge that if you violate continuously, an international treaty, it leaves your country without protection against what we call spectrum interference finding itself in an area which was not predetermined for its operation.”

EXPLAINER: What is Digital Migration