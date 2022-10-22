She says the move will also open more opportunities for content creators.

Ntshavheni is in the Eastern Cape to assess the installation of set-top boxes as part of the migration from analogue to digital broadcasting for TV and radio.

The Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo have a high number of applications for the set-top boxes. The boxes will give viewers access to more channels.

Ntshavheni says the creative industry will also benefit in the long run.

“The creative industries benefits and grows digital economy also grow but the customer of access to more information more entertainment but also access to the spectrum and access to connectivity that our country requires,” Ntshavheni added.

Decline in applications and registrations of set-top boxes

The Department of Communications and Digital Technology says it has observed a continued decline in applications and registrations of set-top boxes in a number of provinces.

The department says it has been working with the South African Local Government Association (Salga), traditional leaders, community-based media and the SABC to ramp up its public awareness campaign to drive set-top box registrations and installations.

Communications and Digital Technology Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the total number of new registered households between April and July 2022 now stands at 61 155.

