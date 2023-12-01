Government hits back at Mogoeng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government has hit back at retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his view on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the SAFM inaugural lecture on Wednesday, Mogoeng said Ramaphosa had a duty to disclose who funded the CR17 election campaign which led to him becoming both the ANC leader and President of the country.

In a post-cabinet media briefing in Cape Town, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Mogoeng’s views were those of somebody who is living in the past.

“On the comments of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng they are unfortunate. Because he had a minority judgment on that [matter]. It’s unfortunate that he wants to rule from the grave and express a view from the grave. Thank you very much,” adds Ntshavheni.