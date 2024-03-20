SABC Bill halted due to lack of time before new administration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has decided, based on legal opinion, not to continue with the SABC Bill.

Committee chairperson Boyce Maneli says there would not be enough time to process it during the remainder of this Parliamentary term.

Civil society groups have previously called for the draft legislation to be withdrawn. Many are citing a lack of proper provision for a funding model as a major weakness in the bill.

While written submissions have been received from the public, the committee had not managed to schedule oral submissions.

Maneli says the bill will have to be handed over to the new administration after the May elections.

“It’s not desirable at this point, the areas we need to address as the people came with them. It must be put in the actual bill, that’s why amendments are there and get public into confidence to get their inputs.”