SA unemployment rate decreases slightly in third quarter

  Casual workers display posters advertising their skills at an intersection in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg on 01 October 2020.
South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment. The official unemployment rate decreased to 31.9% in the third quarter, down from 32.6% in the second quarter.

Statistics South Africa says unemployment decreased by 0.7% in the third quarter of this year. It says the number of people employed in this quarter increased to 16.7 million.

Most of the jobs were created in the formal sector in the third quarter, while the informal sector also created some employment. The industries that recorded the largest employment over this period were in finance, community and social services, and agriculture.

While employment losses were recorded in manufacturing, mining, transport, and utilities. Stats SA says the youth remains vulnerable in the labor market. However, the third-quarter results show that the total number of unemployed youth between the ages of 15-34 years decreased.

This resulted in a decrease in the youth unemployment rate by 1.9 percentage points from 45.3% in the second quarter to 43.4% in the third quarter.

VIDEO: Unemployment stats expected to remain elevated as Stats SA release quarterly labour force survey

