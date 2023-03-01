Data released by Statistics South Africa for the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows the Northern Cape province recorded a decline of 4.3% and now stands at 22.1%.

The country recorded a marginal decrease of 0.2 percentage points, with the unemployment rate now at 32.7%.

But those who are still jobless say the statistics provide little consolation.

Some like 20-year-old Mojalefa Mofu, who sells food in the streets of Kimberley, says they have stopped looking for employment.

“I am selling because after finishing school, I looked for jobs [but I couldn’t find employment]. My future plan is to be a soccer star and open my own company of carpentry,” adds Mofu.

SA’s unemployment rate slightly declines to 32.7% in Q4: Murendeni Nengovhela