Western Cape’s unemployment rate drops by 4.3%

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Statistics South Africa says the Western Cape’s unemployment rate has dropped by 4.3% year-on-year.

Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey results show employment in the province is also up by 12.6%.

Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger says the data shows that the province’s economy is growing.

“The aim is for long-term sustainable job creation in the Western Cape. So, we’re seeing, for example, our tourism industry has increased. It’s not only recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s now growing.”

Wenger adds: “We’re expecting a 25% increase in the number of tourists this summer season, which we know will boost job creation in the Western Cape and in South Africa. So there are many reasons to have hope.”

VIDEO | Reaction to Stats SA unemployment data: