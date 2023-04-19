Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, has confirmed that she will officially dissolve the SA Tourism Board on Friday. The dissolution of the board comes following public outcry over the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship matter.

SA Tourism has yet to respond to the Minister of Tourism’s letter requesting a response on why it should not be dissolved following strained relations between the board and the entity’s executives over various allegations.

The Minister claims that the CEO of SA Tourism has made serious allegations about a lack of a properly functioning board.

Earlier this month, 8 of the 11 board members including the chairperson resigned.

De Lille has also alleged that the board members abused funds. “More than R2.4 million were spent from October until January this year. Another R1.2 million was spent for about seven or eight people to travel to London. That’s why I’ve decided on a very small board because the funding has been used up already and we have to find funding to pay the board fees for the new board members coming in.”

In the discussion below, de Lille unpacks challenges facing the SA Tourism board:

Full statement in the tweet below:

Media Statement: Update on SA Tourism Board. Interim board to be appointed at the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/c7eU2P5vqk — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 19, 2023

SA Tourism has yet to respond to allegations that two members of its board sexually harassed two employees.