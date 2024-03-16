GOOD Party online manifesto launch was a bad idea: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political analyst Thobani Zikalala says it was a bad idea for the GOOD Party to launch its 2024 election manifesto online.

He says with South Africans facing digital challenges, the party should have launched the manifesto in a place where the majority of people are, just like what other parties did during their launches.

GOOD Party leader Patricia De Lille launched the party’s manifesto at the Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, north of Johannesburg.

South African will heads to the polls on the 29th May this year.

Zikalala says online manifestos are not easily accessible.

“I would have suggested that such a manifesto launch of the GOOD Party must be hosted where the majority of these voters are. Because you need to consolidate them, but there are many challenges and many things that have changed since 2019 in the political landscape. You will need, as a political party, that does not have a consistent political activism to really consolidate the only vote that you have.”

GOOD Manifesto Launch | Political analyst, Thobani Zikalala weighs in: