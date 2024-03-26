Peter de Villiers expelled from GOOD Party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The political future of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers is uncertain following the confirmation by the GOOD party’s National Management Committee of his termination from the party yesterday.

This decision came after he was found guilty of violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct, resulting in his removal as a member of the Western Cape legislature.

De Villiers faced action from the party following a sexual misconduct complaint lodged against him in January.

Matthew Cook, the national chairperson of the GOOD party, says that an investigation and formal hearing were conducted in response to the allegations.

PRESS RELEASE: GOOD’s National Management Committee (NMC) has terminated Peter De Villiers membership of the party and removed him as a Member of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/sJlUeUy8Sc — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) March 25, 2024