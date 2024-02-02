GOOD suspends Peter De Villiers after sexual misconduct allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The GOOD party has summarily suspended Peter de Villiers from all party activities after receiving a complaint of sexual misconduct from another party member.

GOOD’s Secretary-General Brett Herron says the suspension reflects the seriousness of the allegations and not a finding of guilt.

“GOOD’s constitution is unambiguous on gender relations and gender-based violence. The constitution applies to all members, regardless of position. De Villiers’ suspension is not a finding of guilt; it reflects the seriousness of the allegations. The party will implement disciplinary processes to determine if the provisions of its constitution have been breached. Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, the party will, for now, be making no further comment on the matter.”