GOOD Party calls for increased basic income grant for unemployed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Good Party is calling for a basic income grant of R999 per month to all unemployed people in the country. Party leader, Patricia de Lille, touched down in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro campaigning for the coming elections. She told party supporters that treasury can afford to pay the grant if corruption and looting can be eliminated.

De Lille visited Kwanobuhle township in Kariega in the Eastern Cape. The GOOD party is a relative newcomer in the political arena, but not its leader, a veteran politician. She is known for tackling corruption, again saying it is holding the country back.

“We are calling for basic incoming grant for all the unemployed people in the country. If we can stop corruption the treasury can afford this payout.”

The party holds two seats in the national assembly, won during he 2019 poll. They aim to do even better this year at the ballot box.

“To us its not about size, it’s about representing the people and fighting for them and we did that well,” says De Lille.

Residents who attended the engagement want promises fulfilled backed by basic services.

“We don’t have water and electricity in our area. We have been promised services but those promises have not been fulfilled,” says a Kwanobuhle resident.

“We are struggling in this area, we hope good party will help us, there is poverty in this area,” adds another resident.

Reporting by Yolanda Kambile