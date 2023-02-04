Three members of the South African Tourism Board have resigned with immediate effect.

Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson tendered their resignations to the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu and SA Tourism Board Chairperson, Dr Aubrey Mhlongo.

This follows the news of a proposed sponsorship of Tottenhan Hotspur by the South African government through its marketing agency, SA Tourism.

However, in a media briefing held this week, SA Tourism’s Acting CEO, Themba Khumalo, said the funding was meant to be spent on foreign soil regardless of the initiative.

However, documents obtained by the daily online publication, Daily Maverick, reveal that government is on the verge of finalising a sponsorship deal worth around one-billion-rand with the London-based club.

Media Statement: South African Tourism Confirms Three Board Members Resignations pic.twitter.com/RSqFp1O7tt — Dept of Tourism (@Tourism_gov_za) February 4, 2023

In the video below, SABC News Correspondent in London Laura Makin-Isherwood reports on Tottenham Hotspur’s unwillingness to comment on the matter: