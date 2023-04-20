President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africa and Namibia to use their historical ties and proximity for the mutual benefit of their people.

He was speaking at the opening session of Namibian President, Hage Geingob’s state visit to the country.

This is Geingob’s first visit to the country since becoming president in 2014. Ramaphosa says both countries need to tap on their green hydrogen sectors to address the energy crisis.

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Namibian President Hage Geingob: