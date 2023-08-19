ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africa is keeping a close eye on the developments in West Africa.

This follows last month’s coup in Niger and the refusal of the military junta in that country to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

In the lastest developments, regional leaders following a two-day meeting in Accra, Ghana have resolved to use force if diplomatic channels fail.

“We are concerned about that coup and we condemn it we firmly believe that democratically elected governments should not be removed through unconstitutional means. ECOWAS is firmly seized with this matter and through the AU we will support the efforts and the interventions they seek to make but as South Africa we are talking to the leaders of ECOWAS and just the other day I was speaking to the President of Nigeria and other presidents.”

