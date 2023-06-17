A security researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Denys Reva says he doesn’t believe that South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could be linked to SA’s journalists’ inability to participate in the African Peace Mission.



This as Polish authorities have confiscated their luggage, saying a plane carrying around 120 South Africans including journalists, police and military security for President Cyril Ramaphosa had what it calls “dangerous goods” on board.

President arrives safe in Ukraine despite Poland security uproar:

The Africa Peace Mission is aimed at bringing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia closer to an end more than a year later.

Reva says he doesn’t believe that its politically motivated as some reports suggest.

“In terms of the no alignment position. The situation is ridiculous and honestly unfortunate that the journalists were stuck on the plane, it would have been great for them to cover the meeting from the ground but I don’t think it’s linked.



It’s very difficult to explain but it’s just an unfortunate situation maybe there’s a lot of miscommunication between two parties when it comes to this trip. I don’t think it’s politically motivated because Poland is also an active player in Africa too.”

More in podcast below: