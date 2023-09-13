The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) secretary general, Siphosethu Ngcobo says telling the history of South Africa cannot be complete without mentioning the late IFP founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Speaking at Buthelezi’s memorial service in Ulundi in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, Ngcobo says Buthelezi served well in all the positions that he occupied including leading the IFP, and as AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister.

Thousands of people have flocked to Ulundi for the service, that is currently underway. Buthelezi passed away last weekend.

Ngcobo says, “It is said publicly and I shall repeat it today: in all of history, South Africa has not had a person so capable of leading the several traditional government and a political formation with such passion, integrity, humility and trustworthiness as UMtwana waka Phindagena has done. UMtwana has led these structures in a manner that improved the lives of those to whom they belonged. We are witnesses to the unity that his excellency has forged over many years.”

VIDEO | Memorial service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: