The skies over Ulundi were alive with song and jubilation as Amabutho, the revered Zulu regiments, and the spirited Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) descended upon the Mangosuthu Buthelezi sports complex to bid their final farewell to a legend.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the architect of Ulundi, and founder of IFP, passed away last weekend at the age of 97, leaving behind a legacy that inspired both reverence and celebration.

Amabutho, adorned in their traditional attire, filled the air with the powerful resonance of their voices.

For hours, they sang praises to Prince Buthelezi, the man who had played a central role in the development of Ulundi, a town with a history as rich as the earth beneath their feet.

Their songs echoed through the town, carrying with them the weight of a life dedicated to progress and community.

With raised hands, shields, and spears held high, Amabutho paid their respects to the late prince, their voices carrying the heartfelt gratitude of a community whose very identity was intertwined with Prince Buthelezi’s vision.

But the spirit of celebration didn’t stop there.

The Inkatha Freedom Party also at the scene, bringing with them a fervor that matched the intensity of Amabutho’s tributes. Their songs, chants, and energetic dances filled the air, a testament to the profound impact Prince Buthelezi had on a generation.

As they gathered to honor the late leader, the IFP were a living embodiment of the hope and enthusiasm that Prince Buthelezi had instilled in them through his political acumen and ever standing leadership. They sang their politically fueled songs igniting the spirited Inkatha and, pledging to carry forward the legacy of their revered leader.

Prince Buthelezi will find his final resting place at his family home in KwaPhindangene.

As the Zulu regiments and IFP paid their tributes at the funeral proceedings, it was evident that his legacy would live on not just in the annals of history but in the hearts and voices of those who celebrated his life.

In Ulundi, on this day of remembrance and celebration, the legacy of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi reverberated through the air, a testament to the enduring impact of a visionary leader who had left an indelible mark on the town he helped shape and the generations he inspired.

Amabutho pay homage to Shenge

