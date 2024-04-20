Home | Home | Elections 2024 Blogs LIVE: NFP launches its 2024 Elections Manifesto in Ulundi NFP launches its manifesto Image Credits : nfp bom Bomkazi Malobola 20 April 2024, 10:03 [SAST] 🔊 Listen to this Reading Time: < 1 minuteThe embattled National Freedom Party (NFP) launches its manifesto in Ulundi under Ivan Barnes. Live Stream: NFP Manifesto launch Author Bomkazi Malobola View all posts MOST READ RELATED STORIES Political parties shift election campaign to KwaZulu-Natal 20 April 2024, 6:51 AM Motshekga reveals over 30 000 teaching vacancies in SA 19 April 2024, 6:26 AM Special law enforcement team to deal with election issues in KZN 17 April 2024, 6:43 PM Parties in KwaZulu-Natal urged to avoid bloodshed 17 April 2024, 6:45 AM