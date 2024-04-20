sabc-plus-logo

Home

LIVE: NFP launches its 2024 Elections Manifesto in Ulundi

NFP manifesto graphic
  • NFP launches its manifesto
  • Image Credits :
  • nfp bom
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The embattled National Freedom Party (NFP) launches its manifesto in Ulundi under Ivan Barnes.

Live Stream: NFP Manifesto launch

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES