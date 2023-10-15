SA has enough water despite it being a water-scarce country

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu says South Africa has enough water for use despite it being a water-scarce country.

Mchunu was speaking at a media briefing at the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg in Ekurhuleni.

This is as municipalities like Johannesburg and Tshwane have over the past few weeks struggled to provide water to residents.

He says the government has to ensure that the decline of municipalities is not the decline of water provision.

Johannesburg Water says it plans to partially disconnect water supply this weekend.

The disconnection will be from nine o’clock in the evening to four o’clock in the morning. This in a bid to allow struggling reservoirs to recover.

Most parts of the metro, especially in the south of Johannesburg, have been grappling with low water pressure for almost a month. The ongoing rolling blackouts and extreme hot weather conditions are said to have contributed to the current situation.

Some areas such as Eikenhof, Brixton and Orange Farm remain constrained with tankers being used as an intervention.

Joburg water supply challenges continues: