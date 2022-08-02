In an interview earlier Tuesday, SAfm’s Sakina Kamwendo had a heated interview with Eswatini Government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo.

Nxumalo was responding to the allegations made by Former Secretary-General of the Economic Freedom Fighters Godrich Gardee (EFF) that the Eswatini government had a hand in the murder of his daughter Hillary.

On 12 April 2022…four borders were closed and each for more than 6 hours. There was no income for @EswatiniGovern1 #KingMswatiKilledHillary The King was angry & he unleashed his foreign intelligence service with a robbery decoy & killed #HillaryGarder pic.twitter.com/Og0cqONR12 — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) August 2, 2022

During the interview, Nxumalo rubbished the allegations but went on to say, “South Africa is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.

Nxumalo’s interview below:

SA responds

Deputy Director-General responsible for Public Diplomacy at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela says the statement was very unfortunate.

Monyela says, “It was a very unfortunate statement that he made but we will resist the temptation to return insults with insults. What we will not allow for South Africa and the people of this country to be insulted by an individual hoping to be speaking on behalf of a neighbouring country. By the way, we have excellent relations with the King of Eswatini.”

Monyela stated that they want to believe that the views expressed by Nxumalo were his own and not that of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Monyela’s full interview below: