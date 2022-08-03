The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it will summon Eswatini’s Ambassador to South Africa to seek an explanation for utterances made by its government spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo about South Africa.

Nxumalo referred to South Africa as infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe.

He was responding to allegations by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former Secretary-General Godrich Gardee that King Mswati III used foreign intelligence to kill his daughter.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says Nxumalo has insulted South Africans and the government.

“We will not allow for inaccurate statements covered with insults to be howled at the government of SA and the people of this country. We will be seeking an audience with their diplomatic representation here. Firstly, to seek an explanation but secondly to send a strong message that we do not accept the characterisation that we heard on SAFM. We would want to hear from them as to whether this view represents the Kingdom or are of the individual. If they [views expressed] are of the individual, what are they going to do about it,” adds Monyela.

Monyela’s full interview below:

In an interview on SAFM’s Update@Noon programme on Tuesday, Nxumalo refused to comment on the allegations.

“We will not dignify these allegations with a response. These claims have no truth in them,” he added.

Nxumalo’s interview below: