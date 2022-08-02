Former Secretary-General of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Godrich Gardee has accused King Mswati III of Eswatini of orchestrating the kidnap, rape and brutal murder of his daughter Hillary Gardee.

Gardee believes King Mswati was angered by the protests held by the party held back in April which saw four borders with Eswatini being shut down for more than six hours.

Gardee alleges the King of eSwatini allegedly unleashed his foreign intelligence services with a robbery decoy resulting in the death of his daughter, Hillary.

On 12 April 2022…four borders were closed and each for more than 6 hours. There was no income for @EswatiniGovern1 #KingMswatiKilledHillary The King was angry & he unleashed his foreign intelligence service with a robbery decoy & killed #HillaryGarder pic.twitter.com/Og0cqONR12 — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) August 2, 2022

Eswatini Government Spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo refused to comment on the allegations, “We will not dignify these allegations with a response. These claims have no truth in them.”

Full interview with Nxumalo below:

The hashtag #Msawti was trending high on Twitter, as people with similar thoughts to Gardee shared their views.

#KingMswatiKilledHillary The shoddy investigation by @SAPoliceService is influenced by @EswatiniGovern1 to avoid diplomatic fallout…. on 26 April 2016..this is what we said about the plight of people of eSwatini. Hillary is not a victim of common robbery crime !! pic.twitter.com/GwGz6v97CG — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) August 1, 2022

Just what I thought when I heard about these #HillaryGardee news. pic.twitter.com/tKxCjuaIKv — Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) August 2, 2022