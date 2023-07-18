With South Africa celebrating International Mandela Day, some residents at Ga-Mothapo, outside Polokwane, and Ga-Modjadji outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, say the late statesman has left a legacy in their communities.

The former President Nelson Mandela built a clinic and a school at these rural villages respectively.

Mandela also played a pivotal role in building other clinics and schools in the province during his presidency and after his retirement.

The benefiting communities say that they are grateful as they are able to access health services and education next to their homes.

His legacy lives on

Almost ten years after Mandela’s passing, his legacy continues to live on. Every year on the 18th of July, which marks Mandela’s birthday – the world celebrates International Mandela Day, to honour his life and legacy.

This day which is also recognised by the United Nations, is a call to action for individuals, communities, and organisations to take time to reflect on Mandela’s values and principles, and to make a positive impact in their own communities.

One of the visible legacies of Nelson Mandela is Nobody Clinic at Ga-Mothapo, outside Polokwane. He opened the clinic on the 20th of September 1997 during his presidency.

The community members say they are still grateful for the legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Resident, Nancy Noko says, “We remember Mandela because he helped us to have this health facility next to us. We get the services for free and we also get our medications for free. So, we are so grateful to have had someone like Mandela in our lifetime.”

Nobody Clinic’s Operational Manager, Brenda Matladi says, “Nobody Clinic is the legacy for the villages around it … we’re serving plus minus a total population of 18,900 according to Statistics South Africa. When we look at that statistic, on a monthly basis, we see a plus or minus 4000 patients, where we render the comprehensive primary health care services to them.”

Agricultural high school

Madiba’s legacy doesn’t end at Ga-Mothapo. He also fulfilled his promise to the late Rain Queen Modjadji the fifth, by building an agricultural high school and clinic at Ga-Modjadji, outside Tzaneen.

Mandela Barloworld Agricultural High School was funded by a leading international industrial brand management company, Barloworld, following Mandela’s appeal to the company.

The school is the pride of Balobedu, offering agricultural skills such as crop farming, livestock farming, and fishing. It has chicken facilities, pigs, and cattle kraals where learners get a chance to do experimental farming.

Residents have also expressed excitement about this education facility.

When opening this school over two decades ago, the late former president said this facility, which is the first of its kind in the area, is the realisation of the dream of the late Queen Modjadji V.

She always had this idea of building a learning centre for her community.