Royal AM are the 2022 Macufe Cup champions.

They beat Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 on penalties, following a one-all draw in regulation time.

Ruzaigh Gamildien scored what Royal AM thought was the winner just four minutes before full-time.

However, deep into stoppage time, Chiefs won a set-piece outside the penalty area and Keagan Dolly made it one-all.

The match was then decided via the lottery of penalty shootouts, where Amakhosi missed two of their kicks and handed Royal AM their first ever Macufe trophy.

Well it is what it is. Final score 1-1, Penalties Kaizer 3-4 RAM. pic.twitter.com/wdl6X5ncWt — RoyalAM_FC (@RAMFC_sa) September 25, 2022

Macufe Cup: Kaizer Chiefs vs. Royal AM Starting line-up: Petersen, Frosler, Ngezana, Mathoho, Dove, Alexander, Nange, Nk. Ngcobo, Mashiane, Dolly ©, Duba Subs: Bvuma, Nj. Ngcobo, Dube, Mokwena, Zwane, Radebe, Mahlatsi#Amakhosi4Life #MacufeCup pic.twitter.com/DgqZMU9MZL — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 25, 2022