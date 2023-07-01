Four people have been killed and one seriously injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles at Malamulele township in Limpopo this morning.

The injured has been taken to a hospital.

Traffic spokesperson, Mafenya Lediga says they suspect reckless and drunken driving as a possible cause of the collision.

On Friday, a truck driver was killed in a collision involving two trucks and a taxi at Ga-Hlahla village on the Polokwane-Dendron road.

Meanwhile, one person has died and 18 others have been injured following a crash between two trucks and a taxi on the N3 between Cato Ridge and Hammersdale west of Durban.

Emergency services treated the injured at the scene before transporting them to various hospitals for further medical care.

Advanced Life Support spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson: “Just after 05:30 this morning ALS paramedics received numerous calls of multiple vehicle collision on the N3 Durban-bound between Hammersdale and Cato ridge off ramps. Two trucks and a fully laden taxi collided closing the entire national routes on the south-bound. A total of 18 people have been stabilised on the scene with injuries ranging from moderate to serious and transported to various Durban and Pietermaritzburg hospitals by various ambulance services. Unfortunately, one patient, a female believed to be in her 40s sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do and she was declared deceased on the scene.”